US stocks soar in early trading on trade hopes

Big gains on US/China trade hopes

The US stocks are soaring in early trading on hopes of US/China trade (again).

The snapshot is showing:
  • S&P index up 32.19 points or 1.11% at 2920.13
  • Nasdaq up 112.15 points or 1.43% at 7969.03
  • Dow up 297 points or 1.14% at 26333.

In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher:
  • 2 year 1.516%, up 1.6 bps
  • 5 year 1.3914% up 1.2 bps
  • 10 year 1.492%, up 1.3 bps
  • 30 year 1.970%, unchanged
The 2-10 spread is -2.7 bps today
