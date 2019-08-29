US stocks soar in early trading on trade hopes

Big gains on US/China trade hopes

The US stocks are soaring in early trading on hopes of US/China trade (again).





The snapshot is showing:

S&P index up 32.19 points or 1.11% at 2920.13

Nasdaq up 112.15 points or 1.43% at 7969.03

Dow up 297 points or 1.14% at 26333.



2 year 1.516%, up 1.6 bps

5 year 1.3914% up 1.2 bps

10 year 1.492%, up 1.3 bps

30 year 1.970%, unchanged The 2-10 spread is -2.7 bps today ForexLive

In the US debt market, yields are mostly higher: