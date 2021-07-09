Reports of the US to add more Chinese firms to economic blacklist re human rights violations

Unnamed sources giving the heads up that more Chinese entities could be added to the sanctions list as soon as Friday, US time.

Re concerns over human rights in the Chinese province of Xinjiang (targeting Muslims)

and the use of high-tech surveillance

US admin to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist

Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the blacklist

as soon as Friday

The White House declined to comment

Ratcheting up of US-China tensions not doing China stocks much good today.



