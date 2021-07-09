Reports of the US to add more Chinese firms to economic blacklist re human rights violations
Unnamed sources giving the heads up that more Chinese entities could be added to the sanctions list as soon as Friday, US time.
- Re concerns over human rights in the Chinese province of Xinjiang (targeting Muslims)
- and the use of high-tech surveillance
Reuters report:
- US admin to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist
- Some companies from other countries are also set to be added to the blacklist
- as soon as Friday
- The White House declined to comment
---
Ratcheting up of US-China tensions not doing China stocks much good today.