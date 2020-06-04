US to impose restrictions on additional Chinese media outlets

The US has earmarked another four state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies says Reuters.

Doing so results in increased restrictions on their operations on US soil

five Chinese outlets were placed under the restrictions in February

The State Department action could come on Thursday says the report. To include:

China Central Television (CCTV)

China News Service

Reuters citing three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

---





Adding to US-China strains further.











