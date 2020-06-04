US to impose restrictions on additional Chinese media outlets

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US has earmarked another four state-run Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies says Reuters. 

  • Doing so results in increased restrictions on their operations on US soil
  • five Chinese outlets were placed under the restrictions in February
The State Department action could come on Thursday says the report. To include:
  • China Central Television (CCTV)
  • China News Service
Reuters citing three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
---

Adding to US-China strains further. 

