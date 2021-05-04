US trade balance for March -74.4 billion versus -74.3 million estimate
US trade balance for March 2021.
- US trade balance comes in at $-74.4 billion versus $-74.3 billion estimate. Deficit is a record. The trade balance deficit increased by 5.6%.
- Prior month $-70.5 billion versus $-71.1 billion previously reported
- Exports +6.6%
- Imports +6.3%
- Exports $200 billion versus $187.60 in February
- Imports $274.5 billion versus $258.1 billion in February
- Goods trade deficit $-91.6 billion versus when is a 7.9 vein dollars last month. +4.1%. Figures trade deficit was the highest on record
- March services surplus of 17 four $1 billion was the lowest since August 2012
- March imports of goods and services of $274.5 billion was the highest on record
- March import of goods at $234.4 billion was the highest on record
- Year to date goods and services deficit increased by $83.2 billion or 64.2% from the same. In 2020. Exports decreased $21 billion or 3.5%. Imports increased $62.2 billion or 8.5%
- China deficit came in at $-36.9 billion. That was an increase of $6.7 billion from February. Exports increased $0.9 billion while imports increased by a greater $7.6 billion
- Mexican deficit came in at $-8.4 billion. That is an increase of $1.6 billion. Exports decreased by $0.6 billion, while imports increased by a greater $1 billion.
- European Union deficit decreased $2.1 billion to 16.9 billion in March. Exports decreased by $0.5 billion while imports decreased by $2.6 billion
