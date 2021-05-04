US trade balance for March -74.4 billion versus -74.3 million estimate

US trade balance for March 2021.


  • US trade balance comes in at  $-74.4 billion versus $-74.3 billion estimate. Deficit is a record. The trade balance deficit increased by 5.6%. 
  • Prior month $-70.5 billion versus $-71.1 billion previously reported 
  • Exports +6.6%
  • Imports +6.3%
  • Exports $200 billion versus $187.60 in February
  • Imports $274.5 billion versus $258.1 billion in February
  • Goods trade deficit $-91.6 billion versus when is a 7.9 vein dollars last month. +4.1%. Figures trade deficit was the highest on record
  • March services surplus of 17 four $1 billion was the lowest since August 2012
  • March imports of goods and services of $274.5 billion was the highest on record
  • March import of goods at $234.4 billion was the highest on record
  • Year to date goods and services deficit increased by $83.2 billion or 64.2% from the same. In 2020. Exports decreased $21 billion or 3.5%. Imports increased $62.2 billion or 8.5%
  • China deficit came in at $-36.9 billion. That was an increase of $6.7 billion from February. Exports increased $0.9 billion while imports increased by a greater $7.6 billion
  • Mexican deficit came in at $-8.4 billion. That is an increase of $1.6 billion. Exports decreased by $0.6 billion, while imports increased by a greater $1 billion.
  • European Union deficit decreased $2.1 billion to 16.9 billion in March. Exports decreased by $0.5 billion while imports decreased by $2.6 billion
The summary data for the US trade balance

