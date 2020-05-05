US trade balance for the month March $-44.4 billion versus $-44.2 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US trade data for the month of March 2020

US trade deficit

  • US trade balance for the month March $-44.4 billion versus -$44.2 billion estimate
  • prior month revised to $-39.8 billion from $-39.9 billion previously reported
  • US goods deficit $-65.6 billion
  • US services surplus plus $21.18 billion
  • US March exports -9.6% versus February's -0.3%
  • US imports -6.2% versus February's -2.5%
  • US March exports $187.75 billion versus $207.75 billion in February
  • US imports $232.16 billion versus $247.56 billion in February
  • capital goods imports $53.2 billion versus February's $51.71 billion
  • US – China merchandise trade deficit $11.83 billion 1st February deficit of $16 billion
  • US – OPEC March trade surplus $1.75 billion versus February surplus of $1.05 billion
