US trade balance for the month March $-44.4 billion versus $-44.2 billion estimate
US trade data for the month of March 2020
- prior month revised to $-39.8 billion from $-39.9 billion previously reported
- US goods deficit $-65.6 billion
- US services surplus plus $21.18 billion
- US March exports -9.6% versus February's -0.3%
- US imports -6.2% versus February's -2.5%
- US March exports $187.75 billion versus $207.75 billion in February
- US imports $232.16 billion versus $247.56 billion in February
- capital goods imports $53.2 billion versus February's $51.71 billion
- US – China merchandise trade deficit $11.83 billion 1st February deficit of $16 billion
- US – OPEC March trade surplus $1.75 billion versus February surplus of $1.05 billion
