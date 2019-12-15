US Trade Representative Lighthizer spoke over the weekend - trade deal 'totally done'

Lighthizer spoke with media on Sunday, extolling the virtues of the hard-won trade deal.

He said his "phase one" deal will nearly double US exports to China over the next two years. He did flag some caution though:

"Ultimately, whether this whole agreement works is going to be determined by who's making the decisions in China, not in the United States"

"If the hard-liners are making the decisions we're going to get one outcome, if the reformers are making the decisions, which is what we hope, then we're going to get another outcome."

it would not solve all of the problems between the United States and China





