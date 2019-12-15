US Trade Representative Lighthizer spoke over the weekend - trade deal 'totally done'
Lighthizer spoke with media on Sunday, extolling the virtues of the hard-won trade deal.
He said his "phase one" deal will nearly double US exports to China over the next two years. He did flag some caution though:
- "Ultimately, whether this whole agreement works is going to be determined by who's making the decisions in China, not in the United States"
- "If the hard-liners are making the decisions we're going to get one outcome, if the reformers are making the decisions, which is what we hope, then we're going to get another outcome."
- it would not solve all of the problems between the United States and China
via Reuters