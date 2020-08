US trade representative Navarro: Phase I trade deal alive and well

White House trade representative Peter Navarro speaking

The White House and trade representative Peter Navarro is speaking saying:

Phase I trade deal with China is "alive and well"

China buying commodities as it said it would.

Overnight it was reported that US trade representative light highs are Robert Lighthizer and China's Liu He had a telephone conference. The comment was "Both sides see progress"this despite China buying less than half of what it promised to buy from the US in January as a result of the pandemic. There are reports that China has booked ships to import US will next month. However those arrangements are not guaranteed.





One has to think that the Trump administration would prefer to keep the realities of the phase 1 trade deal more positive ahead of the election. After all, with all the tariffs enacted (that is a tax to consumers) admitting failure would not be good for the general public to know.