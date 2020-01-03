US Treasury 10-year yields slip to fresh three-week lows

US 10-year yields fall to their lowest level since 13 December

Bond yields are lower across the board as we begin the European morning as markets continue to digest the escalating US-Iran tensions from earlier today.





US 10-year yields are down by ~5 bps to 1.83% and that is keeping pressure on yen pairs as we get things going in the session. USD/JPY hugs the lows around 108.05 currently with further pressure seen on risk assets as well; aussie and kiwi near session lows.





US futures are also staying pressured with S&P 500 futures down by 0.8% at the moment.



