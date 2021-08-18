U.S. Treasury auctions off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 1.850% versus WI level of 1.850%
WI level at the time of the auction was 1.850%
- Tail 0.0
- Bid to cover 2.44x vs 6 month average of 2.34X
- Directs 18.68% vs six month average of 18.7%
- Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 62.3% vs. six month average of 59.0%
- Dealers 19.02% vs six month average of 22.3%
Highlights:
- Bid to cover was greater than the six month average
- Indirects took more than the six month average
- Dealers were saddled with less than the 6 month average
The foreign demand was the difference maker. Solid B grade
