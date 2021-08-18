U.S. Treasury auctions off $27 billion of 20 year bonds at a high yield of 1.850% versus WI level of 1.850%

WI level at the time of the auction was 1.850%

  • High yield 1.850%
  • WI level 1.850%
  • Tail 0.0 
  • Bid to cover 2.44x vs 6 month average of 2.34X
  • Directs 18.68% vs six month average of 18.7%
  • Indirects (proxy for foreign demand) 62.3% vs. six month average of 59.0%
  • Dealers 19.02% vs six month average of 22.3%
Auction Grade: B

Highlights:
  • No tail. The yield is at the WI level at the time of the auction
  • Bid to cover was greater than the six month average
  • Indirects took more than the six month average
  • Dealers were saddled with less than the 6 month average
The foreign demand was the difference maker.  Solid B grade 

Rick Santilli at CNBC grade: B
