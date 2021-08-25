U.S. Treasury auctions off 5 year notes at high yield of 0.831%
WI was trading at 0.829%
Auction Grade: C+
- High yield versus WI high yield at the time of the auction at 0.829%
- Tail +0.2 basis point
- Bid to cover 2.35X versus 2.35X six month average
- Dealers 19.77% versus 24.6% six month average
- Directs (measure of domestic demand) 17.54% versus 16.5% six month average
- Indirects (measure of international demand) 62.7% versus 58.9% six month average
Highlights:
- The yield was modestly higher than the WI level
- The bid to cover was equal to the six month average (meh)
- Directs and indirects had a stronger demand but at a slightly higher yield vs the WI level.