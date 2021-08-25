U.S. Treasury auctions off 5 year notes at high yield of 0.831%

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

WI was trading at 0.829%

  • High yield versus WI high yield at the time of the auction at 0.829%
  • Tail +0.2 basis point
  • Bid to cover 2.35X versus 2.35X six month average
  • Dealers 19.77% versus 24.6% six month average
  • Directs (measure of domestic demand) 17.54% versus 16.5% six month average
  • Indirects  (measure of international demand) 62.7% versus 58.9% six month average
    •  
Auction Grade: C+

Highlights:
  • The yield was modestly higher than the WI level
  • The bid to cover was equal to the six month average (meh)
  • Directs and indirects had a stronger demand but at a slightly higher yield vs the WI level.  

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose