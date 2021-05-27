U.S. Treasury auctions off $62 billion a 7-year notes at a high yield of 1.285%

For the 2nd consecutive day, the auction went off without a hitch.

The tail was -0.6 bps

Bid to cover was above the six month average

Dealers were saddled with less than the six month average

Indirects (foreign demand) was higher than normal

Directs, a measure of domestic demand, was also higher.

Grade: B+. There was a yield concession vs the yields at this time yesterday which made floating the issue easier than the A- grade from similar results seen at the auction yesterday. Nevertheless, a solid showing.