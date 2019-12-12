US treasury auctions off $16 billion of 30 year(ish) bonds at 2.307%

High yield 2.307% vs 2.328% WI at the auction time. That is 2.1 basis points below the WI level



Bid to cover 2.46x vs six-month average of 2.23x

Directs 21.1% versus six-month average of 16.1%

Indirects 63.4% versus six-month average of 58.3%



Dealers only took 15.5% versus six-month average of 25.6%

That's a great auction with a -2.1 bps tail (six-month average of +0.9%). The bid to cover was comfortably above the six-month average and the dealers were only saddled with 15.5% versus six-month average of 25.6%. Good....well great auction.



