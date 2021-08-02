U.S. Treasury expects to issue $673 billion and net marketable debt

That is less than the May estimate of $821 billion





The treasury expects to issue 703 billion in net marketable debt in October to December 2021 assuming and end of December 800 billion in cash balance.





The lower debt issuance is due to higher beginning of quarter balance and lower outlays.





The treasury said that the April to June 2020 one quarter issued $319 billion and net debt and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $852 billion.





The lower debt issuance is good news. Some of the better balances may be due to states stopping the extra $300 of unemployment benefits. More than half of the US states stopped that benefit earlier than the September 1 proposed end date.

