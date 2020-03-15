US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin wants to use some of the 2008 bailout tools
Its not politically correct in Mnuchin's circles to use the bailout term but he is not fooling anyone.
When you are in the economic foxhole everyone finds Keynes.
Mnuchin:
- doesn't expect a US recession
- "Later in the year, obviously the economic activity will pick"
- "There's no question, because of the things that we're requesting to do, there are parts of the economy shutting down or slowing down dramatically."
- "We have a lot more we need to do with Congress"
- "We will make sure the economy recovers."
- "certain tools that were taken away that I'm going to go back to Congress and ask for."'
- banks have "extraordinary conditions in both capital and liquidity."
Plenty more here at the Bloomberg report.