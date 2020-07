WI at 0.452%

High yield 0.446%



WI level 0.452%



Tail 0.6 basis points



Bid to cover 2.45x vs. six-month average of 2.54 times



Dealers 19.26% vs. 24.0%



directs 16.8% vs. 13.3%



indirects 63.9% vs. 62.7%



A good auction. The high yield was 0.6 basis points below the WI level. Good demand. The bid to cover was a little light vs. the six-month average. However the dealers only had to take 19.26% vs. 24% average