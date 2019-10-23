US treasury sells 5 year notes at a high yield of 1.570%

WI was at 1.574%





Bid to cover comes in at 2.41x versus six-month average of 2.37x



Dealers take 22.8% versus six-month average of 25.3%



directs take 11.5% versus six-month average of 16.7%



indirects take 65.7% versus six-month average of 58.0%

Overall another decent auction (B-) with the yield trading through the WI level and the bid to cover slightly above the six-month average.



