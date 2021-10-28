U.S. Treasury to auction off $62 billion a 7 year notes at the top of the hour

The five year issues found strong demand yesterday

The U.S. Treasury will auction off at $62 billion a seven year notes at the top of the hour. Yesterday the five year note was met with strong demand with the yield -2.5 basis point below the WI level at the time of the auction.

The major component six month averages for the seven year show:
  • bid to cover, 2.31X
  • Dealers 20.3%
  • Directs (a measure of domestic demand) 20.3%
  • Indirects (a measure of international demand) 59.4%
The last seven year auction came in at 3.32% with a tail of +0.6 basis points.

