WI 7 year notes are currently trading at 1.845%





The last auction high yield came in at 1.719%



The bid to cover at the last auction was at 2.44%



Directs came in at 10.1%



Indirects came in at 69.6% ForexLive

The US treasury will auction off $43 billion of 7 year notes at the top of the hour. The current 7 year WI yield is trading at 1.845% ahead of the auction.