US warns Americans in China of increased risk of arbitrary detention

The US State Department has issued a warning to its citizens on Saturday to "exercise increased caution" in China 

  • Says there is a heightened risk of arbitrary law enforcement including detention and a ban from exiting China
The security alert says:
  • U.S. citizens may be detained without access to U.S. consular services or information about their alleged crime
  • U.S. citizens may face "prolonged interrogations and extended detention" for reasons related to state security
I posted on similar from Australia last week. All part of the increasing strains with China. 

