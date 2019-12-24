US warns UK on giving Huawei access to 5G networks - report

The US steps up warnings to the UK on giving 5G access to Huawei





According to the Financial Times, citing an interview with US national security advisor, Robert O'Brien, the White House has told the UK government that giving Huawei access to its 5G networks will present a risk to British secret intelligence services.





Adding that any decision to allow Huawei to take part in UK's 5G networks may give the Chinese Communist Party access to "most intimate details" of UK citizens. O'Brien also noted that 5G is a national security decision, not "some sort of commercial decision".





The full report can be found here (may be gated).

A bit of love lost between US and China again on this matter. This further reinforces the narrative that any larger scale trade deal to relieve tensions between the two countries will require a huge amount of give and take - and this is not a good example of that.



