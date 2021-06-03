US weekly EIA crude oil inventories -5079K vs -2533K exp

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Oil data from the EIA

  • Prior was -1662K
  • Gasoline +1499K vs -1500K exp
  • Distillates +3720K vs -1700K exp
  • Refinery utilization +1.7% vs +0.7% exp
API data late yesterday:
  • Crude -5360K
  • Gasoline +2510K
  • Distillates +1585K

WTI is up to the best levels of US trading at $69.17.
oil chart
