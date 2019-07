Prior crude -9499K



Cushing vs -310K prior



Gasoline +3565K vs -2400K expected



Distillates +5686K vs -1000K expected

Production -300K bpd

Refinery utilization -0.3% vs -0.3% exp



This was expected to be a noisy report due to shutdowns surrounding Tropical Storm Barry. The numbers show some major builds in products. WTI initially dipped on the headlines but has recovered.