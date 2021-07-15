US weekly initial jobless claims 360K vs 360K expected

Weekly initial jobless claims data


initial claims and 4 week ma
  • Prior was 394.5K
  • Four week moving average to 382K from 394K
  • Continuing claims 3.241m vs 3.339m prior. Lowest level since March 21, 2020 when it was 3094K
  • 4- week MA 3376K vs 3447.75K last week (revised from 3440.75K). 
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 3 were in Puerto Rico (+6,722), Pennsylvania (+5,296), New York (+4,730), Texas (+4,645), and California (+2,588), 
  • The largest decreases were in Oklahoma (-2,461), Massachusetts (-1,778), Washington (-1,596), Connecticut (-1,563), and Virginia (-1,371). 
  • Click here for the full report

