US weekly initial jobless claims 360K vs 360K expected
Weekly initial jobless claims data
- Prior was 394.5K
- Four week moving average to 382K from 394K
- Continuing claims 3.241m vs 3.339m prior. Lowest level since March 21, 2020 when it was 3094K
- 4- week MA 3376K vs 3447.75K last week (revised from 3440.75K).
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending July 3 were in Puerto Rico (+6,722), Pennsylvania (+5,296), New York (+4,730), Texas (+4,645), and California (+2,588),
- The largest decreases were in Oklahoma (-2,461),
Massachusetts (-1,778), Washington (-1,596), Connecticut (-1,563), and Virginia (-1,371).
