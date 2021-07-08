US weekly initial jobless claims 373K vs 350K expected

Prior was 364K

Four week moving average to 394K from 392K



Continuing claims 3.339m vs 3.469m prior

PUA claims 5.824m vs 5.935m prior



The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 26 were in Puerto Rico (+4,098), New Jersey (+3,381), Massachusetts (+2,845), New York (+1,857), and Connecticut (+1,516)

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 26 were in Puerto Rico (+4,098), New Jersey (+3,381), Massachusetts (+2,845), New York (+1,857), and Connecticut (+1,516)

Click here for the full report



Some 24 states have stopped the supplemental claims from being paid out ahead of the September 6 program end date.



