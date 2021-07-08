US weekly initial jobless claims 373K vs 350K expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Jobless claims for the week ending July 3

weekly initial jobless claims chart
  • Prior was 364K
  • Four week moving average to 394K from 392K
  • Continuing claims 3.339m vs 3.469m prior
  • PUA claims 5.824m vs 5.935m prior
  • The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending June 26 were in Puerto Rico (+4,098), New Jersey (+3,381), Massachusetts (+2,845), New York (+1,857), and Connecticut (+1,516)
  • Click here for the full report
Some 24 states have stopped the supplemental claims from being paid out ahead of the September 6 program end date. 


