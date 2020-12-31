US weekly initial jobless claims 787K vs 835K expected

Prior was 803K (revised to 806K)



Continuing claims 5219K vs 5390K expected

Prior continuing claims 5337K

PUA claims 308K vs 397K prior

Total claims 19.564K vs 20.368K prior



Full report



This is for the week ending December 26, which is obviously impacted by holidays and very tough to forecast because of that. I wouldn't take a signal from the data until January, when the work week gets back to normal.







Markets were little changed on this data point, which is the last US number of 2020.

