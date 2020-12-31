US weekly initial jobless claims 787K vs 835K expected
Weekly US initial jobless claims data
- Prior was 803K (revised to 806K)
- Continuing claims 5219K vs 5390K expected
- Prior continuing claims 5337K
- PUA claims 308K vs 397K prior
- Total claims 19.564K vs 20.368K prior
- Full report
This is for the week ending December 26, which is obviously impacted by holidays and very tough to forecast because of that. I wouldn't take a signal from the data until January, when the work week gets back to normal.
Markets were little changed on this data point, which is the last US number of 2020.