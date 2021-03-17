US weekly oil inventories +2396K vs +2700K expected

Weekly US oil inventory data

  • Prior was +13,798K
  • Gasoline +472K vs -3500K exp
  • Distillates +255K vs -2600K exp
  • Refinery utilization +7.1% vs +5.6% exp
  • Production unchanged
API data late yesterday showed:
  • Crude -1000K
  • Gasoline -930K
  • Distillates +904K
Oil ticked lower on the headlines by about 15 cents. WTI is down 56-cents to $64.25 on the day.

There are some skews within the country. East coast stockpiles fell to the lowest on record but overall stockpiles are about +6% above the five year average.



