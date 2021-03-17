US weekly oil inventories +2396K vs +2700K expected

Prior was +13,798K

Gasoline +472K vs -3500K exp



Distillates +255K vs -2600K exp



Refinery utilization +7.1% vs +5.6% exp

Production unchanged



Crude -1000K

Gasoline -930K

Distillates +904K API data late yesterday showed:

Oil ticked lower on the headlines by about 15 cents. WTI is down 56-cents to $64.25 on the day.





There are some skews within the country. East coast stockpiles fell to the lowest on record but overall stockpiles are about +6% above the five year average.









