US weekly oil inventories +2396K vs +2700K expected
Weekly US oil inventory data
- Prior was +13,798K
- Gasoline +472K vs -3500K exp
- Distillates +255K vs -2600K exp
- Refinery utilization +7.1% vs +5.6% exp
- Production unchanged
API data late yesterday showed:
- Crude -1000K
- Gasoline -930K
- Distillates +904K
Oil ticked lower on the headlines by about 15 cents. WTI is down 56-cents to $64.25 on the day.
There are some skews within the country. East coast stockpiles fell to the lowest on record but overall stockpiles are about +6% above the five year average.