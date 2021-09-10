Subscription Confirmed!
GBPUSD turns back down from test of last week's high
US stocks open higher. S&P and Dow looking to break its four day lose streak
USDJPY stays below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages and in the range
EURUSD trades toward day lows in up and down Friday trade
The NZD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Central Banks
Fed's Mester: Would like to begin tapering asset purchases this year
Fed's Mester: Her forecast for inflation to remain high this year.
Fed's Mester and Daly are expected to speak at the top of the hour
PBOC says will steadily push forward with research and development of digital yuan
BOJ reportedly likely to warn of mounting risks to exports, output from supply bottlenecks