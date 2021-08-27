US wholesale inventories for July 0.6% versus 1.0% estimate
US wholesale and retail inventories for July 2021
- prior report showed a 1.2% increase (was 1.1%)
- wholesale inventories rose 0.6% to $722.5 billion. June was revised to $718.1 billion
- wholesale inventories were up 11.5% from July 2020
- retail inventories were at $603.2 billion up 0.4% from June 2021
- retail inventories were up 3.3% from July 2020
- prior month retail sales was revised up from 0.3% to 0.5%
