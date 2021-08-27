US wholesale inventories for July 0.6% versus 1.0% estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US wholesale and retail inventories for July 2021

Wholesale inventories
  • prior report showed a 1.2% increase (was 1.1%)
  • wholesale inventories rose 0.6% to $722.5 billion. June was revised to $718.1 billion
  • wholesale inventories were up 11.5% from July 2020
  • retail inventories were at $603.2 billion up 0.4% from June 2021
  • retail inventories were up 3.3% from July 2020
  • prior month retail sales was revised up from 0.3% to 0.5%
CLICK HERE for the full report
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose