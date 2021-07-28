US wholesale inventory is for June 0.8% versus 1.2% estimate
US wholesale and retail inventories for June 2021
- wholesale inventory for June rose 0.8%. The expectations was for a rise of 1.2%. Versus a year ago, wholesale inventories were up 10.2%. The prior month increased by 1.3% which was unchanged
- wholesale inventories totaled $715 billion
- retail inventories were up 0.3% from May 2021 and up 3.7% from a year ago. The prior month remained unchanged at +0.8%
- advanced retail inventories totaled $600 billion