US wholesale inventory is for June 0.8% versus 1.2% estimate

US wholesale and retail inventories for June 2021

  • wholesale inventory for June rose 0.8%. The expectations was for a rise of 1.2%. Versus a year ago, wholesale inventories were up 10.2%. The prior month increased by 1.3% which was unchanged
  • wholesale inventories totaled $715 billion
  • retail inventories were up 0.3% from May 2021 and up 3.7% from a year ago. The prior month remained unchanged at +0.8%
  • advanced retail inventories totaled $600 billion
