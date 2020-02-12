Oil industry leaders say US will struggle to produce the energy products China has committed to buy
Report via Bloomberg that while the "phase one" deal calls for China to purchase an additional $52.4 billion in liquefied natural gas, crude oil, refined products and coal over the next two years
- amounts would strain shipping infrastructure and production capacity
- and would require China to purchase more crude oil than the federal government has predicted the U.S. will produce by 2021
Bloomberg cite:
- warnings were detailed in briefing materials seen by Bloomberg News and confirmed by two people familiar with the late January meeting who asked not to be identified describing a private discussion.