US WTI crude oil futures settles at $52.64

Down $0.98 or -1.83%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $52.64. That is down $0.98 or -1.83%.

The high for the day reach $54.42
The low for the day fell to $52.17.

Technically, the price moved further away from its converse 100 and 200 day moving averages at the $56.50 dollar area.

The next downside targets include the 61.8% retracement at $51.62, and the swing lows from June and August around the $50.60 level
