US WTI crude oil futures settles at $52.64

Technically, the price moved further away from its converse 100 and 200 day moving averages at the $56.50 dollar area.







ForexLive The next downside targets include the 61.8% retracement at $51.62, and the swing lows from June and August around the $50.60 level

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $52.64. That is down $0.98 or -1.83%.