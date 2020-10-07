USTR Lighthizer says US trade policies working

Some remarks from US Trade Representative Lighthizer earlier on Tuesday in the US.

Vai Reuters comes the report that Lighthizer said on Tuesday that Trump's trade policies were working despite a $67.1 billion August trade deficit that was the largest in 14 years.

the larger August trade deficit was due to the stronger performance of the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus compared to those of its G7 trading partners.

"Basically, many of our partners were more negatively affected by the pandemic than we were," Lighthizer said in response to the Commerce Department data.

However, if you can access the NY Times they have a longer piece outlining Lighthizer's defence of China and its performance re the trade deal with the US. It leads off with:

Robert E. Lighthizer, President Trump's trade negotiator, has cautioned against actions that could anger Beijing in an attempt to preserve the U.S.-China trade deal.





Check out that link for more.