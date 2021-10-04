USTR will explore new tools to defend US interests regarding China

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Comments from the USTR's Tai

It was leaked on the weekend that the USTR would be making some statements about China not fulfilling obligations under Trump's Phase One trade deal today.

Tai said she would not characterize Trump's China policies as failed but noted they haven't gotten the US where it needs to be.

This is all very vague and uncertain. Risk assets are struggling today but I wouldn't pin it on this. The risk was that they would talk tough or deliver some threats.

