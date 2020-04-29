Venezuela asks Bank of England to sell its gold

Venezuela is asking the Bank of England to sell part of the South American nation's gold reserves, send the proceeds to the United Nations to help with the country's coronavirus-fighting efforts

Reuters with the report, citing "two sources with knowledge of the situation".

It was not immediately evident how much gold Venezuela was asking the Bank of England to sell.

Venezuela's information ministry and central bank did not respond to requests for comment.

The Bank of England said it does not comment on individual customer relationships.









