Video: A Brexit hint and a central banking surprise

What's the state of play in the pound



One of the truisms in markets is: If something can't fall on bad news, it probably won't fall at all. Yesterday's move to prorogue parliament was politically dramatic but the market reaction has been modest. Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada decision could be setting up for a surprise.





The last time I posted a video I asked you to help us out by subscribing to our channel. You did and I'm very happy to report that we have just crossed 10,000 subscribers. Deepest thanks from all of us.







