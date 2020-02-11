Virus outbreak may peak later this month and then plateau - Chinese government medical advisor

Remarks from Chinese government medical advisor, Zhong Nanshan





Virus outbreak may peak later this month and then plateau

Based on current models and trend

The new coronavirus has been very contagious up to this point, compared to SARS

It is unclear if the virus is being spread by 'superspreaders'

China needs stronger, more powerful disease control system

Situation is improving in some provinces, with new diagnoses declining

Until the numbers start declining at some point, I think it could be too early to dismiss the risks associated with the new coronavirus outbreak.





The real fear is that we could see a resurgence in the numbers if people generally start being less cautious because "officials tell us the peak will be in late February".





And the fact that China is going to redefine their 'confirmed cases' is going to create a bit of a distortion in the numbers and it is one that the international community should not take lightly considering how this virus has been reported to be asymptomatic in the early stages.



