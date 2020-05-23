On the horizon next week - vote in US Congress to sanction China officials over human rights abuse

The US House (lower house of the Congress) plans to vote next week on moves to impose sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses against Muslim minorities

the bill was approved by the Senate on May 14

This is in relation to the internment of more than 1 million Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region of China





This is another indication of rising US/China strains. As these increase they tend to be a negative input for financial market risk assets (and FX) and supportive of safe haven alternatives. Add it the growing list, recent examples:



coronavirus origin and spread

trade

tension over new rules from Beijing to be imposed on Hong Kong

Taiwan









