ZZZZZ

Sleepy markets with flat moves out there -





USD flat ahead of a wave of Fed speakers and Williams is noteworthy as a potential neutral/dove who could become a hawk





commodities, flat





yields, you guessed it, flat.

European, asian and US futures all....flat, but VIX still lower, so could see some buyers step in at the European cash open European, asian and US futures all....flat, but VIX still lower, so could see some buyers step in at the European cash open