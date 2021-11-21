Wall Street Journal says global supply-chain woes are beginning to recede, still danger

An article in the Journal says while supply disruptions are easing there are still blockages to be dealt with. 

WSJ on improvements:
  • most big U.S. retailers have imported what they need for the holiday season, gradually opening up space on the front end of the trip
  •  The cost to move a container across the Pacific fell by more than a quarter in the week ended Nov. 12, the biggest decline in two years. Rates rose about 5% this week to about $14,700 per 40-foot container and are still more than three times year-ago levels, according to the Freightos Baltic Index.
  • German shipowner Jan Held said congestion, particularly in Asia, is getting better. 
However:
  • ongoing port congestion in the U.S., shortages of truck drivers and elevated global freight rates continue to hang over any recovery. The risk of more extreme weather and flare-ups of Covid-19 cases can also threaten to clog up supply chains again.

