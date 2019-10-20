Watching volatility: The week ahead playbook

Big moves are priced in for the pound





One thing is clear...there is massive divergence is the vol structures between GBP crosses and all other developed FX pairs. Look at the implied vol rank, which looks at the current IV level relative to its 12-month range. Big moves are expected, and that is key for your position sizing.



1-week risk reversals are also interesting, notably again in GBPUSD. Here, despite spot trading at 1.2849, we see traders paying up for put vol over call vol, and consider that last Thursday this stood at +1,8, with traders paying up for call volatility. This is an interesting shift in sentiment, even if spot hasn't followed lower.