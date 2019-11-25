(We haven't even got 1 yet, but) "Phase two” US-China trade deal looking less likely say US & China officials

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with this report on diminishing expectations of more deal from the US and China, citing (amongst other factors):

  • November 2020 US presidential election
  • difficulties in getting the first-stage done
Officials in Beijing say they don't anticipate sitting down to discuss a phase two deal before the U.S. election, in part because they want to wait to see if Trump wins a second term.
  • "It's Trump who wants to sign these deals, not us. We can wait," one Chinese official told Reuters.
Plenty more here at the link. Useful background info to remain aware of. 

diminishing expectations of deal from the US and China:

ForexLive
