(We haven't even got 1 yet, but) "Phase two” US-China trade deal looking less likely say US & China officials
Reuters with this report on diminishing expectations of more deal from the US and China, citing (amongst other factors):
- November 2020 US presidential election
- difficulties in getting the first-stage done
Officials in Beijing say they don't anticipate sitting down to discuss a phase two deal before the U.S. election, in part because they want to wait to see if Trump wins a second term.
- "It's Trump who wants to sign these deals, not us. We can wait," one Chinese official told Reuters.
Plenty more here at the link. Useful background info to remain aware of.