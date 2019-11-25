(We haven't even got 1 yet, but) "Phase two” US-China trade deal looking less likely say US & China officials

Reuters with this report on diminishing expectations of more deal from the US and China, citing (amongst other factors):

November 2020 US presidential election

difficulties in getting the first-stage done

Officials in Beijing say they don't anticipate sitting down to discuss a phase two deal before the U.S. election, in part because they want to wait to see if Trump wins a second term.

"It's Trump who wants to sign these deals, not us. We can wait," one Chinese official told Reuters.













