Wednesday brings UK PM Johnson's Brexit plan reveal - "a kamikaze move, says EU"

The UK Times report on the EU response to what is expected from Boris Johnson on his Brexit plan.

EU Officials and diplomats have rejected any plan to replace the backstop that could lead to customs checks in Ireland.

They fear that Mr Johnson is deliberately attempting to push the EU into rejecting his proposals in order to blame their intransigence for a move towards a no-deal Brexit.

"If there's not to be a hard border, there must be full regulatory alignment [with the EU's customs territory]," said a senior diplomat. "So the choices are limited and quite clear. Anything else is kamikaze."





