Wednesday brings UK PM Johnson's Brexit plan reveal - "a kamikaze move, says EU"
The UK Times report on the EU response to what is expected from Boris Johnson on his Brexit plan.
EU Officials and diplomats have rejected any plan to replace the backstop that could lead to customs checks in Ireland.
- They fear that Mr Johnson is deliberately attempting to push the EU into rejecting his proposals in order to blame their intransigence for a move towards a no-deal Brexit.
- "If there's not to be a hard border, there must be full regulatory alignment [with the EU's customs territory]," said a senior diplomat. "So the choices are limited and quite clear. Anything else is kamikaze."
What we know so far:
- (Unnamed) EU source on UK PM Johnson's Brexit proposals - "going to go down like a bucket of sick"
- More from the Irish foreign minister on UK PM Johnson Brexit proposal
- Brexit - Irish foreign minister says he has not seen the UK proposals yet
- UK press (Sum) - PM Johnson says he has until October 11 to reach a Brexit deal
- UK PM Johnson speech extracts - wants to get Brexit done and 'move on'
- Brexit - More on UK PM Johnson's proposal for Northern Ireland special relationship with Europe