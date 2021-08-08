Weekend Australia coronavirus - outbreak accelerates

The Delta strain of COVID-19 in Australia is spreading more quickly, weekend reported new cases.

Report on Saturday (i.e. for Friday's cases) by state.





NSW (Australia's largest population state) recorded 319 new cases

up from 291 the previous day

138 were in isolation throughout their infectious period and 32 were in isolation for part of their infectious period. Fifty-one cases were infectious in the community, and the isolation status of 98 cases remains under investigation. i.e. potentially up to 181 were in circulation in the community while infectious ... this sort of number is a key driver of the acceleration in cases

Victoria (Australia's second-largest population state) recorded 29

up from 6 the previous day

None were in isolation while infectious (again, this will be a key driver of further infections)

all linked to previously reported cases



Queensland (north of NSW and Australia's third mainland eastern state) recorded 13

down from 16 the previous day

12 were isolated during their infectious period and one is under investigation





Report on Sunday (i.e. for Saturday cases) by state.







NSW recorded new cases 262

down from 319 the previous day

46 cases were infectious in the community, 26 were in isolation for part of their infectious period, and the isolation status of 104 remains under investigation. i.e potentially up to 176 were in circulation in the community while infectious



NSW is the epicentre of Australia's current wave, the recent run 239, 170, 210, 239, 207, 199, 233 262, 291, 319 and Sunday's report of 262

And to finish up on the NSW weekend numbers, something a little more encouraging: The total number of vaccines administered in NSW is now 4,400,024

Victoria reported 11 new cases

None were in isolation while infectious

all linked to previously reported cases



Queensland recorded 9

locked down areas in South East Qld will have restrictions eased

Cairns, in far-north Qld, will enter a 3-day lockdown









On Friday Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe was optimistic on the economy ahead:



