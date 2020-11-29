Weekend - Canada blocks bulk exports of some prescription drugs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Announced over the weekend, the country will ban exports of prescription drugs that might cause a shortage at home.

In the US Trump is moving to make import of drugs from Canada easier, thence the Canadian response.

CAD Health Minister Patty Hajdu:
  • “Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage,” 
  • “Companies will now also be required to provide information to assess existing or potential shortages, when requested, and within 24 hours if there is a serious or imminent health risk”



