Weekend - China has granted a patent to a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine

Some weekend coronavirus news to get the pump on early.

Via China's Global Times on Sunday:

Chinese authorities have granted the first invention patent to a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The vaccine is a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc, one of the vaccine candidate's co-developers, with the other being a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei.

The combined CanSino and Chinese military work on a vaccine is not new news, but the patent grant is. Enough to pump up risk?









