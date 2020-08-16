Weekend - China has granted a patent to a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine

Some weekend coronavirus news to get the pump on early. 

Via China's Global Times on Sunday:
  • Chinese authorities have granted the first invention patent to a domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate
  • The vaccine is a recombinant adenovirus vaccine named Ad5-nCoV co-developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical firm CanSino Biologics Inc, one of the vaccine candidate's co-developers, with the other being a team led by Chinese military infectious disease expert Chen Wei. 
---
The combined  CanSino and Chinese military work on a vaccine is not new news, but the patent grant is. Enough to pump up risk? 

