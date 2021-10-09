Weekend - China's President Xi said reunification with Taiwan must, will be achieved
Xi was speaking on Saturday on achieving a peaceful reunification with Taiwan.
- "Taiwan independence separatism is the biggest obstacle to achieving the reunification of the motherland, and the most serious hidden danger to national rejuvenation"
- "No one should underestimate the Chinese people's staunch determination, firm will, and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity"
- "The historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled."
(via Reuters)
Taiwan responded (Reuters again) saying it would be defending its sovereignty and democracy.