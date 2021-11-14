Weekend - Japan's next economic stimulus package to exceed 40 tln yen

Kyodo with the report over the weekend on what's expected from PM Kishida's new spending plan later this week:

will exceed 40 trillion yen

will be 100,000 yen handouts in cash and vouchers for children aged 18 or younger as well as aid for students facing financial difficulties

will also include financial aid of up to 2.5 m yen each businesses suffering from virus spread impacts

wage hikes of about 3% for child care and nursery school workers, as well as nurses



Kyoo citing "sources close to the matter said Friday"





Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet is expected to approve the new package on November 19.







