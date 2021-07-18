Westpac on the game-changer ahead for Australia, issues new AUD/USD forecasts

Westpac's new Australian dollar forecasts

for the end of this year target is 0.78 (from 0.80)

and for H2 of 2022 the target expected peak is 0.82 (from the previously forecast 0.85)

That H2 peak is a chinku 8c higher from the current level.





WPAC issued their revised forecast Friday last week.





One of the main factors WPAC cite for looking for a higher AUD (ps. their note is long and detailed, so this is just a very short highlight, bolding mine):

Government advice points to an adequate supply of Pfizer and Moderna through the second half of 2021. Optimistically Australia can be on track for 60% fully vaccinated (compared to the current 10%) by late November with the possibility of moving further although with 25% of the population under 20 there will be a natural limit to the proportion of the population vaccinated.

Australia's adult population could become one of the most highly vaccinated globally by the first quarter of 2022. That would be a Game Changer for Australia and the Confidence that would earn from markets.



