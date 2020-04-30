We've just had the PMIs from China, is manufacturing weaker than is being shown though?

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The official PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics inChina were first:

Both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing gauges were in expansion.

After these we got the privately surveyed Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which dropped back into contraction:
Via China Beige Book, an independent consultancy firm focused on China's economy, though, much worse figures:
CBB say their contractionary results are considerably more pronounced:
  • "Our deeper look at the crucial private sector, especially SMEs, shows critical metrics such as output, sales volumes, and hiring sliding even over a weak March"
  • About 91% of Chinese companies resumed businesses by late April
  • but only 4% operating at full capacity
  • majority of surveyed firms see business conditions either staying the same or getting worse than today
  • An improved but still very difficult April
(CBB comments partially via this Bloomberg report

China PMI

