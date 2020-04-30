We've just had the PMIs from China, is manufacturing weaker than is being shown though?

The official PMIs from the National Bureau of Statistics inChina were first:

Both the manufacturing and non-manufacturing gauges were in expansion.





After these we got the privately surveyed Markit/Caixin Manufacturing PMI, which dropped back into contraction:

Via China Beige Book, an independent consultancy firm focused on China's economy, though, much worse figures:

CBB say their contractionary results are considerably more pronounced:

"Our deeper look at the crucial private sector, especially SMEs, shows critical metrics such as output, sales volumes, and hiring sliding even over a weak March"

About 91% of Chinese companies resumed businesses by late April

but only 4% operating at full capacity

majority of surveyed firms see business conditions either staying the same or getting worse than today

An improved but still very difficult April







