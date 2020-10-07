WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Pres. spoke to Mnuchin today about airline relief

Follows up to previous tweets regarding a $25 billion relief to airlines

The WH Chief of Staff Meadows is speaking on Fox saying that the president spoke to Mnuchin today about airline relief. This is a follow-up to the tweet overnight saying he would approve a $25 billion relief package to airlines.





On the full relief package he says:



Not optimistic about a comprehensive coronavirus relief package

Piecemeal semester is still possible (Trump tweeted about a $1200 paycheck stimulus program last night).



Tells reporters stimulus negotiations are off, looking at standalone bills on 10 things we agree on



if Trump decides to go to Oval Office, we have safety rules (which means he will go to the Oval Office)



Wants to ensure drugs he got are available for all



targeted it would have positive impact



we've always had money earmarked for education and for schools to open

Trump merely saying not enough time for big package



Democrats don't want to play ball

Meanwhile, lighthouses Kudlow is on CNBC: