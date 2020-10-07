WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Pres. spoke to Mnuchin today about airline relief
Follows up to previous tweets regarding a $25 billion relief to airlines
The WH Chief of Staff Meadows is speaking on Fox saying that the president spoke to Mnuchin today about airline relief. This is a follow-up to the tweet overnight saying he would approve a $25 billion relief package to airlines.
On the full relief package he says:
Meanwhile, lighthouses Kudlow is on CNBC:
- Not optimistic about a comprehensive coronavirus relief package
- Piecemeal semester is still possible (Trump tweeted about a $1200 paycheck stimulus program last night).
- Tells reporters stimulus negotiations are off, looking at standalone bills on 10 things we agree on
- if Trump decides to go to Oval Office, we have safety rules (which means he will go to the Oval Office)
- Wants to ensure drugs he got are available for all
- targeted it would have positive impact
- we've always had money earmarked for education and for schools to open
- Trump merely saying not enough time for big package
- Democrats don't want to play ball